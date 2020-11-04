Body

Larry Huls, 78, of Andrews, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at his residence.

Larry earned his Master’s degree in history. He taught at Mars Hill University and Tri-County Community College.

He was the son of Virginia Conley Wood Huls and the late Clifford A. Huls.

He was preceded in death his brother, Michael E. Huls.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a sister-in-law, Claudia Huls; a nephew, Jeffery M. Huls; a great-niece, Ali Huls; and several cousins.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Valleytown Cemetery with the Rev. Volley Hanson officiating.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.