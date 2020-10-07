Kenneth Guffey

    Kenneth Guffey, 73, of Hayesville, passed away  Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
    He was born in Clay County to the late Jess and Evie Ramey Guffey.
    Kenneth was a corps engineer, foreman and plant manager for a cable and wire company. He loved hunting and fishing.
    He is survived by his wife, Ruth Garrett Guffey; one son, Charles Edward Guffey and wife Angela; one daughter, Melissa Guffey Maney and husband Rex; two brothers, Rondal Guffey and J.L. Guffey; one sister, Benlee Payne; four grandchildren, Ashley Guffey, Amber Guffey, Brandon Maney and Katie Maney; and eight great-grandchildren.
    Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville. Pastor Billy Franklin officiated. Burial was at Shooting Creek Memorial Gardens.
    The family received friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel of Hayesville.
    You may send tributes to the Guffey family at www.mem.com.
    Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.