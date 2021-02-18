Karl Shook

Body

Karl Erick Shook, 48, of Andrews, formerly of Robbinsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

He was the son of Cora Lee Riddle Shook of Andrews, and the late Walter Shook. His sister, Karen Conley, also preceded him in death.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Laura Rayburn Shook, his daughters, Beth Shook and Ericka Shook, his son, Daniel Bryant, all of Andrews; and his sister, Nadine Shook-Jumper of Andrews.

He has three grandsons, Hunter, Aiden, and Myles Bryant, all of Andrews.

Plans for a memorial service will be announced later.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Shook family.

