Karen Grahl

Karen Debty Grahl, 55, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in an Andrews care facility.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County. She had worked at Lee’s, Owenby’s, and the deli at Ingles, all in Andrews.

She was a member of Andrews First Baptist Church.

She enjoyed playing horseshoes and volunteered much of her time to the youth football programs.

Karen was a great mother to her two sons and four grandkids.

She was the daughter of Nan Dalbeck Debty of Andrews and the late Christopher Boston Debty, and wife of the late Kenneth Grahl. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra, and a brother, Christopher Eugene Debty.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her two sons, Rodney Debty of Asheville and Kennen Grahl of Andrews; two brothers, Arvel Debty and wife Deanna of Andrews, and Mark Debty and wife Rachel, of Andrews; and four grandchildren, Nevaeh, Hayden, Seth and Raslin. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Rev. Chuck Davis officiating. Interment was in Derreberry Cemetery. Pallbearers were Arvel Debty, Mark Debty, Johnny Debty, Robert Debty, Rodney Debty, Kennen Grahl and Kevin Roper.

The family received friends prior to the services from noon-1:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, was in charge of all arrangements.

