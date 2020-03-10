Body

Julie Rodda of Blairsville, Ga., passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, after an extended illness.

She is survived by her loving husband, John D. Rodda.

She was born in 1925 in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of the late Frank Brooks family. A sister and two brothers preceded her in death.

She also is survived by a niece, Beverly Crary of Florida; nephew, Joe Prasnjak of Grand Island, N.Y.; and a step-daughter, Dyann Fults of Dade City, Fla.

Julie graduated from the Seminary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Stella Niagara of New York.

After selling their automobile business in Buffalo; Julie and her predeceased husband located to Florida, where they bought a resort in Rio near Stuart, Fla. Later she moved to Port St. Lucie, where she volunteered as a Pink Lady at the hospital for 13 years.

Julie and John moved to Union County in 1999 and became permanent residents. She was a member of Shepherd of the Mountains Church in Murphy.

Her remains are being buried in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fort Pierce, Fla.

No memorial service is planned.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Julie’s memory to Shepherd of the Mountains Church, P.O. Box 1136, Murphy, NC 28906.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at mountainviewfuneralhome.com.