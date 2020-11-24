Jerry Owenby

Body

Jerry Fred Owenby, 81, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

He was born in Macon County to the late Elmer and Gladys Owenby.

Jerry was a maintenance supervisor for Lee’s.

He attended Faith Baptist Tabernacle Church. Jerry was a good Christian man and a hard worker.

He loved to give his friends a pocketknife and his great-grandchildren one dollar every time he saw them.

Jerry, in addition to being a compassionate man, was quick witted and left a favorable impression on those he met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughters, Sherry Owenby and Crystal Owenby.

He is survived by his wife, Syretta Owenby; one daughter, Bobbie Owenby; brothers, J.D. Owenby and Hoyt Owenby; grandchildren, Tiffani Buchanan, Tasha Passmore and Jerris Passmore; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Madison, Payton, Troy, Shelby, Porter and Sam.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Rev. Chuck Davis officiated.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.