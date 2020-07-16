Jerry Gilbert

Body

Jerry C. Gilbert, 82, a 1955 graduate of Andrews High School, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday, July 6, 2020, after a valiant fight with Alzheimer’s.

Born to Roy and Edith (Tabor) Gilbert in Judson, N.C., Jerry was raised in the Great Smoky Mountains by his grandparents, Bill and Wilda Mae (Warren) Gilbert.

More than anything, he loved his family.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, June (DeHart) Gilbert, son Gregory Gilbert, daughter Edith Gilbert, all of Hampton, Va.; grandchildren, Mandy (Mike), Cody and Hunter (Lillie); great-grandchildren, Summer, Dominic and Makenzie; brothers, Roy L. Gilbert (Louise) and Chad Gilbert; and uncle, Melvin Tabor (Roberta).

Services were held previously in Virginia, where he made his home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be given online at legacy.com.