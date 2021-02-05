Jeffrey McManus

Body

Jeffrey Dean McManus of Murphy left this world for another on Monday, Jan. 15, 2021.

Jeff, born Feb. 14, 1959, in Jacksonville, Fla., to Connie and John McManus, attended Saint Paul’s Episcopal. He graduated from Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Fla., in 1988.

The beach proved to be one of his favorite spots to swim or surf from childhood on.

His service includes 18 years in Bangladesh and India as a missionary, builder and entrepreneur. Jeff’s life’s work includes three children’s homes, several fish farms, poultry raising, building solar ovens and so much more.

He was known fondly as Jungle Jeff or Uncle Jeff.

Many remember his moving sermons, passion for creative projects, and ability to be consumed in praise and worship music for hours on end.

Jeff’s humor, ingenuity and interest in others stands out. Friends from around the world knew and loved him as mentor, rescuer and herald of the gospel.

While in Bangladesh, Jeff’s enthusiasm for realizing a new creative idea in order to secure a visa or support someone in need, are examples of the bright light that he was.

His legacy includes four adult children: Jeremi, Naomi, Josiah and Hannah. He leaves behind his mother, brothers John and Ken, three children, as well as his large extended family. He was honored as having the most grandchildren at his 40th high school reunion (12) and these beloved ones all call him Papi.

Jeff longed for God’s kingdom and to forever be with Jesus; worshipping before his throne. While his soul is with God, the entire family deeply mourn his loss.

There will be a memorial service for Jeff at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, at Mountainview Church, 169 Smith Hollow, Murphy.