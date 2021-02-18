Jean White

Body

Jean Amos White, 89, of Marble, died Jan. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

Jean was married 59 years to her beloved husband, Arnold Everett White Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006. Both Jean and Everett attended Murphy High School.

Jean was the daughter of Charles Nathan Amos and Blanche Elizabeth Queen. She was a member of Marble Springs Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Circle of Friends Sunday School Class.

Jean was an avid quilter known throughout Cherokee County for her outstanding quilting skills. Jean was commissioned to sew the square representing Cherokee County for the State of North Carolina quilt, which contains one square from each of the 100 counties in North Carolina.

Jean loved fishing, camping, gardening and reading but mostly enjoyed spending time with her family. Jean was preceded in death by sisters Marilyn Jordan, Janice Amos, Nell White, Kathleen Amos, and brothers Gerald Amos and Charles N. Amos Jr.

Jean is survived by four children, Bud White (Sue), Gail White Hudson (Bill Bates), Dennis Gerald White (Noreen) and Stephen Randall White(Kathy).

She was also blessed with nine grandchildren, Brannon Reed Hudson (Mary), Ragan Leigh Hudson (Benjamin Duda), Erin Harris(Keith), Lauren Kirk (Andrew), Wendy Huntebrinker (Matt), Jennifer White-Crowe (Kevin Crowe), Katie White (Kevin Horton), Daniell Graham (Whitney) and Jesse White.

In addition, she had 10 great-grandchildren: Jordan Swanson, Everlee Huntebrinker (Evvie), Piper and Samuel Kirk, Crystal Busho, Carter, Rylan and Leyton Duda and Beau and Nash Graham. Jean is also survived by sisters Betty Fischer, Ann Palmer and Sue Mann; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Jean will be remembered for her kind and loving spirit. She touched so many lives. She is now at rest in eternity surrounded by so many loved ones who went before her.

Services at Marble Springs Baptist Church will be announced at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Marble Springs Baptist Church, 80 Marble Road, Marble, NC 28905.