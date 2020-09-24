Janet Kernea

Body

Janet Elizabeth Crisp Kernea, 61, of Murphy, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

Janet was a graduate of Murphy High School. She attended Tri-County Community College for one year before transferring to Appalachian State University, where she received a BS degree in health education with a minor in psychology.

She taught in Winston-Salem as a health educator. Janet returned to Murphy where she worked for Murphy Medical Center as the public relations manager for many years until retirement.

Janet was a member of Murphy First Baptist Church.

Janet loved being a grandma to her granddaughter, Delaney.

She was the daughter of Barbara Crisp of Murphy and the late Vincent W. Crisp.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are a daughter, Elizabeth Kernea Reid of Sylva; a son, Michael Kernea and fiancee Elisabeth Nantz of Murphy; a granddaughter, Delaney Reid; a sister, Jeanne Brown of Weaverville,; a nephew, Christopher Brown and wife Carrie; a niece, Hannah Brown; a great-niece, Aileen Brown; a great-nephew, Bishop Brown; and a special friend, David Bradford of Murphy. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, in Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Chester Jones officiating. The church requests that those who attend wear a mask prior to being seated. A private inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Janet Elizabeth Crisp Kernea to the Vincent W. Crisp Scholarship Fund, c/o Tri-County Community College Main Campus, 21 Campus Circle, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.