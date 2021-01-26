James Hughes

Body

James Arzo Hughes, 91, of Murphy, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at a Murphy hospital.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Murphy First United Methodist Church with the Revs. Wil Posey and John Hill officiating.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a limited number of people will be allowed to join the family inside the chapel. If you wish to attend, please call the Murphy FUMC office at 828-837-2718.

The service will be lived streamed on FUMC’s Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7JkPVgF4aBmjIn1j21nHaA.

Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens with Murphy American Legion Post 96, Hayesville VFW Post 6812, and Hayesville American Legion Post 532 providing military graveside rites.

