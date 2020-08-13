Body

James Harold Ledford, 84, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Albert and Marion Reid Ledford.

Harold was a logger and member of Bell Hill Baptist Church.

He enjoyed cattle farming and hanging out with his friends at Thurman Hamby’s garage.

Harold cherished his grandchildren and his great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward and Jerry Ledford; and one sister, Charlene Kelley.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Ledford; one son, Darren Ledford (Crystal); two daughters, Tina Plemmons (Dwayne) and Judy Deese; two brothers, Hoyt Ledford (Billie Jean) and Buddy Ledford (Linda); five grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Sunny Point Baptist Church in Murphy. The Revs. Tommy Hayes and Keith Mashburn officiated. Music was performed by the Hayes Brothers and David Lovingood. Burial was in the church cemetery. Pallbearers were Paul Ledford, Ethan Plemmons, Colby Deese, Johnny Shields, Jackie Bryant and Hayden Chastain. Honorary pallbearers were Johnny Patton, Clinton Roberts, Stacy Ledford, Keith Rollins, Scott Helton, Larry Helton, Joe Barnes, Billy Dale Stiles and Thurman Hamby.

The family received friends from noon- 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Sunny Point Baptist Church.

You may send tributes to the Ledford family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.