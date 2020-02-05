Body

Ida Alene Morrow, 92, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Life Care of Copper Basin in Copperhill, Tenn.

Mrs. Morrow was born Jan. 13, 1928, in Cherokee County to the late Pryor Hamby and Maggie Deaver Hamby.

She was a member of Fields of the Wood Church of God and was a dedicated prayer warrior, spending much of her time witnessing and talking about Jesus.

Mrs. Morrow was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence David Morrow, and five siblings.

Survivors include her daughter, Helen Duggan, son; Robert (Sharon) Morrow; son, Edward (Denise) Morrow; son, Richard (Doris) Morrow; daughter, Cathy (Rodney) Campbell; sister, Jewell Murphy; brother, Thurman Hamby; and brother, Dee Hamby; 12 grandchildren, Rob and Jennifer Morrow, Holly Morrow, Rodney Morrow, Yvonne and Mark Loudermilk, Tim and Jill Morrow, Dan and Anglia Morrow, Chris and Laura Duggan, Tiffani Duggan, Marshall Duggan, Keith and Carol Campbell, Jennifer and Tyler Boring, and Misty and Brad Muse; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, from the Church of God on N.C. 294 with the Revs. Rodney Morrow, Tim Morrow and Earl Hughes officiating. Music was provided by family members. Interment followed in River Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Keith Campbell, Chris Duggan, Marshall Duggan, Rob Morrow, Austin Campbell and Tyler Duggan. Honorary pallbearers were Dan Morrow, Ray Hamby, Randall Hamby, Mike Hamby, Duke Hamby, Joe Hamby, Don Hamby, Andy Hamby and Arnold Beaver.

Arrangements were entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

