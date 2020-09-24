Helen O'Dell

Body

Helen Brenda O’Dell, 87, of Andrews, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at a Robbinsville care facility.

She was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County. She had worked at Berkshire for many years. Helen later managed the deli and bakery at Ingles for some time.

She was a member of Briartown Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Ernest and Lassie King Payne. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Carol Payne.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years Charles Junior O’Dell; a daughter, Martha Roper of Ellijay, Ga.; three sons, Don O’Dell and wife Jeanette of Andrews, Marvin O’Dell and wife Melissa of Robbinsville, and Carl O’Dell and wife Melinda of Dallas, Texas; three brothers, Jack Payne of Lexington, Harold Payne of Thomasville and James Payne of Winston-Salem; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Rev. Patrick O’Dell officiating. Interment will be in Hanging Dog Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon-1:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, prior to the services at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register will be available at iviefuneralhome.com.