Heidi Gully, 82, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born in New York to the late Frederick and Elvira Shultz Mayer.

Heidi was a homemaker. She lived in Sarasota, Fla., for 33 years before moving to Murphy in 2004.

Heidi loved her family and traveling.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Gully; one daughter, Laura Wilson and husband Matt; and three grandchildren, Nicole Evans, Anthony Evans and MacKenzie Wilson, all of Murphy.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Gully family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.