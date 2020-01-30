Gladys Ware

Body

Gladys Garrett Ware, 82, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Gladys was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County, and the daughter of Dave and Nellie Garrett.

She enjoyed playing with her grandbabies, camping, fishing and NASCAR races (Dale Jr. was her favorite).

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill B. Ware; brother, David H. Garrett; and sisters, Christine Dockery, Edith Wilkerson, Icey Garrison and Dean Rogers.

Gladys is survived by her son, Eugene Ware; grandchildren, Christopher, Crystal and Chad Ware; and great-grandchildren, Jaidyn Palmer and Jesse Ware.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Revs. Harold Stiles and Tony Ware will officiate. Pallbearers will be Christopher Ware, Chad Ware, Harold Garrett, Ted Rankin, Brian Rodgers and Michael Morrow. Burial will be in Moss Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Ware family at townson-rose.com.

