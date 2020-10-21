Gerald Davenport

Body

Gerald Ray Davenport, 77, of Murphy, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

He was born in Epworth, Ga., on Jan. 28, 1943, to Harley and Edna

Davenport.

Gerald retired from C.W. Matthews Construction.

He loved his family with all his heart and thought his grandchildren and great-grandchildren hung the moon.

Gerald loved gospel music and singing with his wife, Louise, and his sister-in-law, Irene, and her late husband, Jerry Mathis, for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Samuel Houston Parker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Milton and Ann Arp Davenport, Clifford and Catherine Ensley Davenport, Earl and Sue Brawley Davenport, Harold Davenport; sister and brother-in-law, Viola and Horace “Bud” Raper; and nieces, Becky Davenport Hawkins and Gail Davenport Mulkey.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Louise Raper Davenport; two daughters, Faye Long and Diane Parker and husband Jeff; a son, David Davenport and wife April, all of Murphy; five grandchildren, Amanda Garrett and husband Joe, Harleigh Parker, Christian Davenport, Wyatt Davenport and Isabella Davenport; two great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Janes and Hadley Garrett; his brother, Winston Davenport; several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; and a host of friends that he loved dearly.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at River Valley Baptist Church with the Revs. Delmar Davenport, Scott Baugh and Emory Samples officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Henry Raper, Wesley Davenport, James Kenneth Davenport, Michael Davis, Jeff Raper and Eric Nations. Honorary pallbearers were Robert Gunter, Vane Gunter, Cecil Allen, Robert Flowers, Bill Gaither, Wendell Trammell and his beloved nephews.

The family received friends from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, was in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.