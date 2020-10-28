Body

S. Franklin Barnett, 86, of Murphy, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in a Chattanooga, Tenn., hospital.

He was a native and lifetime resident of Cherokee County.

Franklin began his career at Rimco Manufacturing, which later became MGM Brakes, where he was plant manager until his retirement.

Franklin’s passion was raising horses and cattle.

He was a member of the Mountain Coon Hunters Association. Franklin was a longtime member of the Cherokee County Rescue Squad and had served as chairman of the board for the Peachtree Volunteer Fire Department. He was a board member for Tri-County Community College and served as chairman of the board for four years. Franklin also served as vice president of Cherokee County Farm Bureau.

Franklin had been an active member of the Murphy Rotary Club for 63 years and had served as a past president. He was known for extending a warm welcome to everyone who attended.

Franklin was a devoted member of the Gideons International Murphy Camp. He was a lifelong member of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and director of the nursing home Sunday school program. Franklin was a man of character promoting fairness, hard work, education and his community which he loved.

He was the son of the late Samuel Abram and Jessie Mae Coffey Barnett.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Edna Ruth Barnett; a daughter, Sharon Barnett McDonald and husband Brian, of Murphy; a son, S. Darryl Barnett and wife Libby of Grovetown, Ga.; three grandchildren, Trevis Hicks, Jadrien Barnett Beaver and Taylor Barnett; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Jacelynn Beaver; four sisters, Ruth Shields, Geneva Setser, Opal Sims and Barbara Berrong, all of Murphy; a brother, Clarence Barnett of Murphy; and many nieces and nephews who he remained close to.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Noah Crowe and Dr. Chester Jones officiating. The family requests that those who attend wear a mask. Interment will be in Peachtree Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Glenn Barnett, Joe Barnett, Daniel Burrell, Matt Burrell, Donnie Palmer and Charles Garrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Burrell, David Payne, George Postell, Jack Postell, Johnny Hartness, Kevin Parker, Brett McDonald, Blake McDonald, deacons of Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church and members of the Murphy Rotary Club.

The body will lay in state from noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, for those who wish to pay theirrespects.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Franklin Barnett to Gideons International, P.O. Box 164, Murphy, NC 28906; or Murphy Rotary Club, P.O. Box 846, Murphy, NC 28906.

Ivie Funeral Home, Murphy, is in charge of all arrangements.

