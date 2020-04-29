Eugene Barry

Body

Eugene William Barry, 88, of Marble, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was a native of San Francisco, Calif.

Gene joined the United States Air Force, where he served for 21 years. He worked as a radio and television technical sergeant in both the Korean War and Vietnam War prior to his retirement. Gene was the first to bring television to the island of Crete on the Iraklion Air Station and on the Karat Royal Air Base in Thailand.

Gene had worked as a radio manager while in West Palm Beach, Fla., and later opened an advertising agency in Lakeland, Fla.

He retired to Cherokee County in 2000 from Florida.

Gene was a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. He had volunteered with the Guardian ad Litem locally and was a past member of the Rotary Club in Florida. He enjoyed golf and watching football, especially the 49ers and Florida State University. Gene was an avid reader.

He was the son of the late Eugene William Sr. and Emily Doyle Barry. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Albert David Barry.

Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara Barry; two daughters, Barbara Wiebell and husband Rob of Missoula, Mont., and Cheryl Barry of Marble; a son, Gene Thomas Barry and wife Beverly of Oklahoma City, Okla.; and a granddaughter, Amber of Oklahoma City, Okla.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Inurnment will take place at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Eugene William Barry to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 214 Aquone Road, Andrews, NC 28901, or Joe and Rose El-Khouri Mercy Outreach, P.O. Box 696, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of arrangements.

