Emma Hogan

Emma L. Hogan, 94, of Andrews, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

She was a native of Cherokee County, where she had lived most of her life.

Emma had worked as a seamstress for Berkshire Manufacturing for several years and was a member of McClelland Cove Baptist Church.

She was the daughter of the late Franklin Hardie and Louisza Elizabeth Taylor White, and wife of the late Everett “Dick” Hogan, who died Nov. 29, 2010. She was also preceded in death by a son, Russell Hogan, and an infant son; and five sisters, Lillie Mae Goins, Dixie Parker, Maggie Hardin, Doris White and Madge Postell; and three brothers, Walter, Claude and Arlen White.

Surviving are her son, Bobby Hogan of Granite Falls; a sister, Iris Plemmons of Andrews; two grandchildren, Melissa Hogan of Greer, S.C., and Tracy Hogan of Hickory; and three great-grandchildren, Russell Littlejohn, and Eric and Matthew Hogan.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, with the Revs. Steve West and Chase Stewart officiating. The interment will be in Valleytown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Russell Littlejohn, Eric and Matthew Hogan, Carl Lequire, Eddie Parker and Steve Raxter.

The family will receive friends 1-1:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, prior to the services.

The family requests memorials be made in memory of Emma L. Hogan to McClelland Cove Baptist Church, P.O. Box 276, Andrews, NC 28901.

Ivie Funeral Home, Andrews, is in charge of all arrangements.

An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhome.com.