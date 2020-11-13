Body

Ema Jean Dobson, 82, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born in Cherokee County to the late Jesse and Betty Hamilton Brendle.

Ema Jean was a homemaker. She loved her family, and they will all miss her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Dobson; and several brothers and a sister.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandy Dobson and husband Johnny Prather, and Jackie Pritchett and husband Eddie; four grandchildren, Zach Prather, Tony Pritchett, Beth Daniel and Ema Henson; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Dobson family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.