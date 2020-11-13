Ema Jean Dobson

Ema Jean Dobson

    Ema Jean Dobson, 82, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
    She was born in Cherokee County to the late Jesse and Betty Hamilton Brendle.     
    Ema Jean was a homemaker. She loved her family, and they will all miss her.
    In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Dobson; and several brothers and a sister.
    She is survived by two daughters, Sandy Dobson and husband Johnny Prather, and Jackie Pritchett and husband Eddie; four grandchildren, Zach Prather, Tony Pritchett, Beth Daniel and Ema Henson; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
    No services are planned at this time.
    You may send tributes to the Dobson family at townson-rose.com.
    Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.