Ellean Greene

Body

Ellean Martin Greene, 92, of Bryson City, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

A native of Georgia and longtime resident of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late J.D. and Hester Grizzle Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, J.D. Martin Jr. and Robert Martin; and sisters, Fannie Martin Day, Ruthie M. Byrd and Vida Martin.

Ellean was the oldest present member of Cold Springs Baptist Church. She was the valedictorian of the Swain County High School graduating class of 1947.

She was a hard worker. She loved her flowers and gardening, and all of her family.

She is survived by two sons, Teddy L. Greene and Vance W. Greene Jr. and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Julie (Robin) Laws and husband Michael, and Vance W. Greene III and wife Morgan Winchester Greene; and great-grandchildren, Mikel Laws, Emily Laws, Caleb Wiggins, Olivia Greene, Karin Greene, Hunter Herron and Brylee Herron.

The family will have a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Cold Springs Baptist Church. The Revs. David Postell and Earl King will officiate with burial at Lauada Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cold Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 645, Bryson City, NC 28713.

Crisp Funeral Home, Bryson City, crispfuneralhome@gmail.com, is in charge of arrangements.