Earl James Ware, 88, of Mount Pleasant Road, Murphy, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in the Union General Hospital following an extended illness.

Earl was born April 3, 1932, in Murphy, son of the late Sim Ware and Berdie Morrow.

Earl loved to work in his yard, tending it daily and keeping it meticulous. He also loved listening to gospel and bluegrass music.

Earl loved his entire family, having been a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Earl was preceded in death by his three brothers, Sam Ware, Gordon Ware and Corbin Ware; four sisters, Bessie Spurling, Willie Huggins, Bobbie Moss and Mattie Gaddis.

He was a native of Cherokee County as well being a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Murphy.

Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Evelyn Marie Fortner-Ware; one daughter and son-in-law, Sandy and Lenny Tubbs of Lawrenceville, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Robby and Freda Scott of LaGrange, Ga.; one cousin, Max Ware of Murphy; six grandchildren, Dean and Amber Scott of LaGrange, Ga., Shalon and Steve Cash of LaGrange, Lance and Nickey Scott of Griffin, Brittany Scott of LaGrange, Travis Tubbs of Seattle, Wash., Justin and Erica Tubbs of Loganville, Ga.; and five great-grandchildren, Layne, Cayden, Keely, Anbree and Ally.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church of Murphy with the Revs. Steve Ware and Ricky Lance officiating. Interment followed in Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery of Murphy. The following gentleman served as pallbearers, Dean Scott, Chad Richards, Mike Spurling, Layne Scott, Bryan Kilpatrick, Perry Ware, Justin Tubbs and Steve Edwards. The following gentleman served as honorary pallbearers, Harold Spurling, Larry Ware and David Ware.

The family met with friends from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the church.

Flowers were accepted or if you wish the family requests that donations be made in Earl’s memory to Mount Pleasant Church, 49 Hickory Lane, Murphy, NC 28906.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family requested social distancing be followed as well as that anyone attending the visitation and/or funeral please wear a mask.

Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.

