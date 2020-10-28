Dustin Chance

Body

Dustin Mathew Chance, 30, of Andrews, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County. Dustin was a roofer. He attended Fires Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother and father, Julie Fleming and Shea Fleming; three sons, Bryson Chance, Kamden Chance and Carsen Chance; and one brother, Kyle Fleming.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Rev. Dallas Crowder officiated. Burial was at Fires Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Benny Kirby, Tony Lands, Cordel Lands, Bronson Kirby, Clancey Shelton and Cory Cagle.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

You may send tributes to the family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.