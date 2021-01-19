Donald Coleman Sr.

Body

Donald Edward Coleman Sr., 77, of Murphy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital.

He was a native of Cherokee County, and the son of the late Frank and Dorothy Grace Coleman.

He graduated from Murphy High School in 1962, after which he enjoyed many “trades,” including mechanic, locksmith, jailer, machinist, saw smith and he even drove a school bus for a while.

He was a member of Hanging Dog Baptist Church and enjoyed singing gospel music. He also had been an ordained minister since 1976.

Donald was very proud to be a firefighter. He retired from the Murphy Volunteer Fire Department with almost 29 years of service, from Feb. 9, 1987, to Dec. 29, 2015. He was also a member of the Cherokee County Rescue Squad.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by two brothers, Marshal and Julius Coleman; four sisters, Juanita Barnett, Frankie Chastain, Jean Waring and Katherine Donaldson; and one grandson, Jonathan Hancock.

Donald was survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara Ann Lanning Coleman; one son, Donald Edward Jr. and wife Tracy of Murphy; three daughters, Alice Don-Ann Coleman Hancock and husband Virgal of Marble, Shannon Coleman of Murphy and Mary Frances Coleman of Murphy; one brother, Steve Coleman of Marietta, Ga.; one sister, Nina Ann Chastain of Murphy; three grandchildren, Holly Coleman, Jeffrey Hancock and Jasmine Weaver; seven great-grandchildren, Lance Corporal Elias Tefft, Grace Hancock, Meri Jane Hancock, Jaedyn Hancock, Brittany Kitchens, Bethany Kitchens and James Kitchens; special niece, Michelle Coleman Sneed; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. The Revs. Aud Brown and Eddis Dockery and Dr. Chester Jones will officiate. A eulogy will be given by his fellow firefighters and special music will be presented by Lamar Chastain. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be members of the Murphy Fire Department, and honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church.

The family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing procedures be observed during the visitation and service.

You may send tributes to the Coleman family at www.townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.