Derrick Ledford

Derrick Waylon Ledford, 42, of Murphy, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Derrick was born in Polk County, Tenn., to Helen Baliles of Murphy and the late David Ledford.

Derrick attended Copper Basin High School, where he played football. He worked for Sears and Eller & Owens Furniture.

Derrick collected knives and arrowheads. He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Tara Hedden Ledford; and one brother, David Ledford Jr.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Kyle Ledford of Murphy and Tyler Ledford and wife Kimberly of Hayesville; one daughter, Haley Ledford of Murphy; and one sister, Cheri Collier of Murphy.

No services are planned at this time.

You may send tributes to the Ledford family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.