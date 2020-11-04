Dennis Fetzer

Body

Dennis Joseph Fetzer, 74, of Murphy, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Mr. Fetzer was born Feb. 20, 1946, in Flint, Mich., to the late Joseph B Fetzer and Florence Mae Coombs.

Dennis was a police officer for Lee County Port Authority in Fort Myers, Fla.

He was a resident of Cherokee County for 14 years.

Mr. Fetzer was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of The American Legion, National Rifle Association and Ranger United Methodist Church in Murphy.

Dennis enjoyed boating, scuba diving, riding motorcycles and spending time with his loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph B Fetzer and Florence Mae Coombs; and brother, Paul Kevin Fetzer.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Lynn Cooke Fetzer; sister, Tanya Lee Potter; brothers-in-law, David Cooke and Thomas Cooke; niece, Leigh Remsberg; nephews, Nathan Fetzer and Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home of Murphy.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at cochranfuneralhomes.com.