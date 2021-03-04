Body

David Amos, 68, of Ball Ground, Ga., passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Mr. Amos is survived by his wife, Lisa Amos of Ball Ground; sons, Joshua Amos of Ball Ground and Chad Amos of North Carolina; daughters, Teri Wright of Chatsworth, Ga., Tabitha (Clint) Goode of Dawsonville, Ga., Kathy Renfroe of Murphy, and Victoria Dockery of Murphy; grandsons, Cohen Goode and Jayden Dockery; granddaughters, Mackenzie Wright, Cadence Goode and Khristin Renfroe; brother, Clyde Amos of Hendersonville; sisters, Helen Ruth Phillips of Andrews, Sandra Joyce Jenkins of Marble, and Darlene Scroggs of Marble.

Visitation was from 2-8 p.m. Monday, March 1; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 2; and will be from 8 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday, March 3.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at the Chapel of Cagle Funeral Home, Jasper, Ga., with the Rev. Danny Evans officiating.

Interment will be at High Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery in Dawson County, following the funeral service.

Pallbearers will be Joshua Amos, Clint Goode, Doug Amos, Nathan Taylor, Timmy Quarles and Matt Evans. Honorary pallbearer will be Dean Franks.

The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to a church of your choice in his name, for he so loved the Lord.

Cagle Funeral Home, Jasper, Ga., www.caglefuneralhome.com, is honored to serve the Amos family.