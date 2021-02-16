Body

Daniel Whitaker (Whit) Davis, a beloved family doctor in Anson County, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at age 91.

Former patients remembered his dedication and good humor. From 1960 to 2000, Dr. D.W. Davis was a general practitioner in an office beside the old Anson Community Hospital in Wadesboro. He delivered thousands of babies and also served for a time as medical examiner.

He was born Dec. 21, 1929, in Andrews, a mountain town near Murphy, the son of Elizabeth Pullium and Hamilton Ewart Davis.

After graduating from Andrews High School, he attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, graduating in 1952 with membership in Phi Beta Kappa.

He served in the U.S Navy as an ensign on a destroyer, the USS Knapp, for two years, and one year on the USS Meredith.

On Aug. 20, 1955, he married Lucy Welch Claytor of Charleston, S.C. He graduated from the UNC School of Medicine, and then interned at Duke Hospital. He was a member of UNC’s Morehead Scholarship Selection Committee. Upon retirement, he was recognized with a service award by the Carolinas Healthcare System Anson in Wadesboro.

He was an avid golfer and fan of UNC sports, but his favorite hobby was music. As a high school student during World War II, he served as a bugler, playing taps for military funerals. While serving on the USS Knapp, he played trumpet in a jazz band of sailors on a round-the-world cruise.

In Wadesboro, he sang bass in the choir at Calvary Episcopal Church for over 50 years, until he was over 90. After retirement, he helped form a popular band, the Hidden Talents, which entertained around Anson County and beyond for many years.

Dr. Davis is survived by his sister, Jane Davis Swan; children, Virginia Davis (Joe Donohue), Edward Davis (Sandy) and Charles Davis (Mary); grandchildren, William Bost, Helen Bost, Samuel Davis, Henry Davis, Sarah Davis, Daniel Davis and Sophie Davis; and great-grandchildren, Lomi and Lucy.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucy; siblings, Mary Delle Davis Greer, Jack Beason Davis and John Henry Davis.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Calvary Episcopal Church Music Fund, 308 East Wade St., Wadesboro, NC 28170.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date at Calvary Episcopal Church, when public health conditions permit. Burial will be in Andrews.

Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be offered at www.leavittfh.com.