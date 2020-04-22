Dale Malin

Body

Dale Thomas Malin went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

He was born Sept. 6, 1951, to Thomas and Rhoda Malin in Phoenixville, Pa.

He was the oldest of four sons. Dale graduated high school in 1969 from Coatsville, Pa. He went to college in Williamsport, Pa., for flight school, and that is where he met the love of his life, Sue Wright. Dale and Sue got married May 8, 1971, in the Powell Pennsylvania Church. They were just shy of their 49th anniversary.

Dale started his masonry career as a laborer in Bowmansville, Pa. As the years went on, the two had four children.

In 1979, Dale and family moved to Homestead, Fla., where he was a supervisor in the masonry union. Florida wasn’t the best place to raise their family at the time so they moved to Andrews in 1982, and that is where Dale started his own masonry business.

He was very well known for his gifted craftsmanship. He had a love for Sprint car racing and enjoyed racing go-karts.

He loved playing cards with his family and brothers. Family get-togethers were always so special as he was proud of his children and grandchildren.

Dale studied and graduated from Fruitland Baptist Bible College. He was a member of Red Marble Baptist Church.

Dale was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Malin; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Kathryn Wright; brother-in-law, Steve Parr; sisters-in-law, Sandy Wright and Jo Pat Wright; and Shane Nolan, Joe Shaffer and Angie Malin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Wright Malin; son, Chadd (Janet) Malin; daughter, Melanie (Bruce) Bond; son, Seth (Emily) Malin; son, Jesse (Cari) Malin; 13 grandchildren, Bianca Casteel, Alexis Malin, Courtney Malin, Donovan Sudderth, Azia Sudderth, Chandler Malin, Austin Malin, Cole Malin, Angelica Anderson, Tyler Holbrooks, Kera Malin, Natalie Malin, Maggie Malin; and five great-grandchildren, A.J. Malin, Coraline Casteel, Serena Casteel, Sophia Holbrooks and Addie Edge; mother, Rhoda (Dean) Shockley; brothers, Patrick (Susie) Malin, Roger (June) Malin and Raymond (Iris) Malin; brother and sisters-in-law, Nancy Parr, Kenny (Peggy) Wright, Jack Wright, Phillip (Irene) Wright, Gordy (Carol) Wright, Bonnie (Cliff) Shaffer, Roger (Shawna) Wright; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family received friends from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The family held a private graveside service with the Rev. Mickey Stewart officiating. Pallbearers were his three sons, Chadd, Seth and Jesse Malin, brother Patrick Malin and two grandsons, Donovan Sudderth and Chandler Malin. Honorary pallbearers were his grandsons, Austin and Cole Malin, Tyler Holbrooks, and great-grandson A.J. Malin.

You may send tributes to the Malin family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.