Clarence "Shorty" Pack

Clarence “Shorty” John Pack, 84, of Andrews, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Cherokee County.

Clarence was born to the late Harley and Miza Pack.

He was an Army veteran. Shorty worked in auto body repair and painting cars.

He enjoyed going to church and spending

time with his friends and family, especially his grandkids.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Polly Ann Painter Pack; a son, Jeff Pack; four brothers, Jr., Edward, Cecil and Dennis Pack; and three sisters, Polly Farmer, Dorothy Pack and Joy Rhodes.

He is survived by a son, James Pack; two brothers, Kenneth Pack and Ralph Pack; three grandchildren, Julie Rowland and husband Jason, John Pack and Jessica Pack; and one great-grandchild, Braydon Rowland.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews. The Revs. Chuck Davis and Tully Griggs officiated. Burial was in Valley River Baptist Church Cemetery in Andrews. Pallbearers were Ricky Anderson, Tony Anderson, Jeff Jones, Derwin Chastain, Odie Wolfe and Randall Rowland. Honorary pallbearers were Odom Watts and Braydon Rowland.

The family received friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Townson-Rose Chapel in Andrews.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.