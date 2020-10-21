Charles Cornwell

Body

Charles Woodrow Cornwell, 79, of Murphy, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

He was born in Swain County to the late Rev. Carl Cornwell and Elise Timpson Cornwell.

Charles was a heavy equipment operator for the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

He enjoyed landscaping and farming tomatoes.

Charles was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bryan Cornwell; and one sister, Frances Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Anderson Cornwell; one son, Charlie Cornwell Jr. and wife Lesha; one daughter, Cindy Conley; and two grandchildren, Johnathon Fleming and Dustin Miller.

A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Harold Stiles will officiated. Pallbearers were Johnathan Fleming, Dustin Miller, Charlie Cornwell, Roger Conley, Michael Lovingood and Terry Rogers.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.