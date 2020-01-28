Charles Bull

Body

Charles Gary Bull, 77, of Murphy, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

He was the son of the late Wallace and Grace Bull.

Charles was a great storyteller and spent a lot of time on his computer. He had a great love for all his animals and his home in North Carolina.

Charles is survived by his wife, Roberta Bull; son, Jim St. James; brother, John Bull; sister-in-law, Helen Bull; sister, Marlene Parella; grandchild, Rebecca St. James; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.