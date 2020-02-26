Body

Carol B. Coolidge, formerly of Murphy, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Carol was born Dec. 14, 1938, to Eleanor and Vance Baldwin in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Carol was an accomplished student attending the University of Miami studying radio, TV, drama and liberal arts.

She was a model and appeared in TV commercials, the Miss Orange Bowl Pageant, where she was crowned princess, was a UM cheerleader and achieved other modeling accomplishments as well.

On June 6, 1959, Carol married U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert B. Coolidge at St. Juliana’s Catholic Church in West Palm Beach. She and Skip then moved to Miami to be closer to the Homestead Air Force Base, where he was stationed. Their children – Kimberly, Robert and Camille – came in quick succession and were the delight of their parents.

Carol was a devoted mother and wife while her husband was in service to his country, and when he made the decision to continue his career as a commercial airline pilot for Pan American World Airways and National Airlines, where he earned his position as captain. Skip was the love of Carol’s life, and she was always so proud of him.

Carol and Skip both had huge hearts, and were always taking in kids and animals, making a home for whomever needed one. In the early 1970s, they made the decision to relocate their family to North Carolina and built a home in the small community of Brasstown. They quickly became an intricate part of the countryside and were well known, loved and respected by all of their neighbors.

For those who can remember, CB radios were all the rage back then and Carol was quickly known by the call sign of “Mountain Mama,” because she was a mom to all that walked through their door.

Carol lost her beloved husband, Skip, in 1988, and she missed him every day since.

Carol is survived by her three children, Kimberly, Robert, Camille and her

adopted daughter, Meg; her six grandchildren, Clayton, Lily, Jade, Harper, Skip and Savannah; her brother, Fred; and her sister-in-law, Debbie; her sister, Lynn; her nieces, Ashley and Allie; and her nephew, Christian.

Carol will be loved and missed by all.