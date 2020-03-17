Blaine Cook

Body

Blaine C. Cook, 94, of Oakridge, Ore., passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, after a long struggle with COPD.

Blaine was born May 31, 1925, in Culberson to Will and Jessie Raper Cook. He grew up and went to school in Murphy.

In September 1943, at age 18, he joined the Marines and was sent to San Diego, Calif., for training. He was a corporal in the 9th Anti-Aircraft Battalion stationed on several islands in the South Pacific. On March 1, 1946, he was discharged and returned to Murphy.

Blaine was married in 1947, and his daughter, Sharon, was born.

He came to Oakridge in 1949 and went to work for Pope & Talbot.

Blaine married Betty Swaim in 1953, and they had three children: Steve, Joe and Kathy. He remained at Pope & Talbot until he retired in 1987.

Gardening, traveling and watching sports were some of his favorite activities. He enjoyed watching his kids play sports. Highlights were seeing his son and grandson become state champions in track and field.

After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with family and loved playing with his grandkids.

Blaine and Betty took many trips with her sister, Bobbie and husband Vincent. They returned several times to visit their families in North Carolina.

Blaine enjoyed afternoon coffee with other retirees in town. He soon realized that he and Dale shared a love of gardening, reading westerns and the Oregon Ducks, and they became close friends.Phone calls were made after each game to discuss the details of the game.

Blaine was a member of Oakridge United Methodist Church.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and son, Steve.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Betty; and three children: Sharon (Jim) Krise, New Bern, Joe (Chris) Cook, North Bend, Ore., Kathy (Butch) Swigert, Newburg, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Nancy Cook, Philomath, Ore.; grandchildren; Amy (Ken) Decker, Anthony Cook, Anna Krise, Joseph (Brittany) Swigert and Amanda (Tyler) Motes; great-grandchildren, Nathan, William and Coreana; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Barbara Crisp.

Memorial contributions can be sent to Oakridge United Methodist Church Women.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Oakridge United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Major Family Funeral Home.

