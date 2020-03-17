Betty Nichols

Body

Betty Frances Nichols, 78, of Blue Ridge, Ga., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

She was born in Hancock County, Ind., to the late Robert and Martha Cook Stone.

Betty retired from AT&T after 37 years of service. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Nichols; and brothers, Paul Stone, Louis Gamble and John Gamble.

She is survived by one son, Robert Nichols and wife Donnell; one daughter, Tanda Miles and husband Rodney; one sister, Shirley Carter; grandchildren, Tylar Miles and Natalie, Jamie Miles and Katie, Patricia Carr and husband Josh, and Andrew and Jacob and Nicole Nichols; and brother-in-law and wife Lynn and Honore Nichols.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. The Rev. Aud Brown officiated. Burial was in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Rodney Miles, Andrew Nichols, Jacob Nichols, Jamie Miles, Josh Carr and Shirley Carter.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Townson-Rose Funeral Home in Murphy.

You may send tributes to the Nichols family at townson-rose.com.

Townson-Rose Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.