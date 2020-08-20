Body

Betty Jean O’Dell passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence in Knoxville, Tenn.

She was a native of Murphy but lived most of her adult life in Tennessee.

Betty Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Carl O’Dell, who died July 26, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Arretta McClure Johnson and Hayden McClure Sr. Betty also lost her older sister, Mary Jeanette Swanson to death in 2012.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra Kaye O’Dell and fiance Joseph A. Kington, and her only grandchild, Sarah Kaye Harman, both of Knoxville. Also surviving are her brother, Hayden McClure Jr. of Jackson, Ga., and her younger sister, Patricia (Patsy) McDonald and husband Emanuel of Brentwood, Tenn.

No services are planned at this time.