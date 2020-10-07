Betty Hardin McCants

Body

Betty Caroleen Hardin Wheeler McCants was born June 30, 1941, in Andrews. She passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Laura and Alvin “Dock” Hardin; sisters; brothers; and son, Steve Wheeler.

She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Gaylond “Mac” McCants; children, Anne Williams and husband Bill, Sam Wheeler, Kenneth Wheeler and Keith McCants; along with her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Betty was a fierce and generous woman who loved with all she was and also occasionally fought with all she was.

She was born and raised in the beautiful and small town of Andrews. In 1964, she moved to Georgia with her four young children and their dad, Steve Wheeler.

While living in Doraville, Ga., she became an employee of General Motors and there met Mac McCants. They married Aug. 12, 1979, and this year celebrated 41 years of marriage. They both retired from GM after many years of faithful service.

Their years together can be defined by loving and caring for their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone else who needed anything. Betty and Mac are known for their generosity and care for others.

Betty will be remembered by all who loved her as a woman who didn’t hold back her opinion, her thoughts, her care or her love. She will be missed by so many, especially those who received her regular cards and phone calls.

The family hosted a visitation at 2 p.m. and funeral service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1975 GA Highway 82, Statham, GA 30666. A graveside service followed immediately at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Hospice.

They practiced social distancing guidelines at both the visitation and funeral service. Those attending were asked to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and maintain social distance. Any further guidelines was addressed on site.

Lord & Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.

