Anne Brown

Anne Shields Brown, 85, died peacefully Sunday, Nov, 22, 2020, at Brandon Wilde Senior Living in Evans, Ga.

Despite health struggles after a severe stroke in 2002, Anne worked diligently with her therapists, regaining her speech and even resuming work with clients for a period.

Anne brought beauty and grace wherever she went and shared a long and wonderful life with her adored husband, Ed.

Anne was born in Murphy on April 11, 1935, to Elizabeth Evans Shields and Leonidas Shields. Anne married Edwin Pierce Brown Jr. on June 10, 1956, in Murphy.

Anne remembers part of Ed’s proposal saying, “I want to share my life with you”… a dream they certainly achieved. She and Ed had three children, Edwin Pierce Brown III, Anne Heath Brown and Mark Shields Brown.

Anne graduated from UNCG and had a distinguished career as an NCIDQ certified registered interior designer. Anne was recognized for her achievements in both commercial and residential design, winning local and national awards for her remarkable projects.Anne completed many design projects throughout Augusta, the Southeast and several abroad.

In 1989, Anne was elected president of the Georgia Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, ASID.

As a true Southern lady, Anne was the epitome of elegance and grace, always impeccably attired and known for her attention to every detail. She loved music, painting, dancing and travel. She was always delighted to find fine furniture and accessories in her shopping trips around Europe.

Some fun trivia Anne recorded in journals to her grandchildren: she modeled as a Breck girl, her favorite actress was Doris Day, her favorite holiday was Easter, her favorite season was summer, her favorite color was blue, her favorite flower was a rose, her favorite school subject was art, her favorite food was green beans, her favorite song was “Carolina Girl,” her favorite musician was Elvis and her best friend was Sally Morris.

Anne is survived by her sister, Mary Frances (Fran) Young from Durham; her daughter, Anne Heath Brown of Charlotte; and her son, Mark Brown (Lynn) of Atlanta, Ga. Anne is also survived by her six grandchildren, Preston Ashmore Moss of Atlanta, Ga., Brittany Heath Moss Kruithof (Adam) of Charlotte, Elizabeth Shields Brown of New York City, N.Y., Alex Pierce Brown of Boston, Mass., Grant Collier Brown of Wake Forest, and Jane Ellis Brown of Atlanta, Ga.; as well as two great-grandsons, Jack Bennett Kruithof and William Heath Kruithof.

Anne was predeceased by her son, Edwin III, known as Win, in 1988; her brother, Louis in 2014; and her devoted husband Ed on July 29, 2018.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Platt’s Funeral Home on Belair Road in Augusta, Ga., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, dedicated to helping families of children with cancer – https://4agc.com/donation_pages/b321a837-06f3-4d0d-b9e5-35695602ac18.

