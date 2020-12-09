Anne Bourne

Body

Anne Topping Bourne, 56, of Gerton, N.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Advent Health in Hendersonville.

Anne was born Nov. 19, 1964, in Murphy to the late Francis and Betsy Bourne.

She lived in Murphy for a number of years before moving to the Asheville area.

Anne graduated from T.C. Roberson High School. From there, she attended Sweet Briar College, UNC-Chapel Hill, University of Richmond and DeVry University. Anne had a passion for learning and teaching.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Tripp Bourne and Hubert Bourne; and her sister, Elizabeth Bourne Morgan.

She is survived by a brother, Clarke Bourne and his wife, Judy, of Hayesville. Anne had several nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

Anne was appreciated for her love of family, friends and her animals. She was devoted to those she loved and was delighted in the love returned.

Her graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard, 2840 Hendersonville Road, Fletcher, with the Rev. J. Clarkson officiating.

Anne was always adopting animals that needed a home. Memorials are requested to honor Anne at Asheville Humane Society at www. https://www.ashevillehumane.org/ or the charity of your choice.

Morris Funeral and Cremation Care is serving the family, and condolences may be sent to them through its website at www.morrisfamilycare.com.