Alexander Fakadej

Alexander Victor Fakadej passed into the hands of his Higher Power on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by his daughters and two grandsons.

He was born in Versailles, Pa., to Paul Fakadej, who immigrated bravely to the United States from Poland under extremely difficult circumstances and made a life with his wife, Rozalia (Neè Rutka).

Alex was a star football athlete in Wilmerding, Pa., and was able to attend William and Mary College (W&M 1957) under a football scholarship. He graduated with honors and was student body president and president of SAE. He was the recipient of Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award awarded based on characteristics of “heart, mind and helpfulness to others.”

From there, he attended the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

After his residency, he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force, rising to the rank of captain and serving honorably in Vietnam.

Ultimately, he was triple boarded in Adult Neurology, Pediatrics and Pediatric Neurology. He was one of the pioneers in Pediatric Neurology in the United States. He spent most of his career as the only pediatric neurologist in the state of West Virginia. He served as a medical consultant for West Virginia Special Olympics for many years.

He served as a missionary in medicine treating children all over the world on the Project Hope hospital ship. He spoke five languages fluently. He loved teaching at West Virginia University School of Medicine lecturing all over the world and taking care of the most vulnerable of babies in the neonatal intensive care unit, saving countless newborn lives.

He is survived by his four daughters with his first wife, Carolyn Fakadej, Maria of Clayton, Anna of Pinehurst, Sarah of New York City and Martha of Charlotte. His stepdaughters are Susan, Lisa and Carol. He is “Dziadziu” to Alex, Paul, Abigail, Maggie, Conor, Sean, Aidan, Tom, Owen and Sydney. He is “Grandpa” to Lauren, Matthew, John, Nick, Maggie and Sam. He is also survived by his two wonderful sisters, Danuta and Melania, who were always at his side and his biggest fans.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Peggy; his daughter, Theresa Rose; an unnamed son; and his half brother, Tadeus.

We would like to thank Victor Blue and Amy Davis for their kind and generous care for him while he was at home. We would also like to thank Dr. David Hipp, Dr. Michael Batalo, Dr. David White, FirstHealth Palliative and Hospice Care and Father John Forbes, who was with him when he passed.

In lieu of flowers, please thank a veteran for their service to this country that he loved so well and was proud to service. He would have appreciated a donation to Wounded Warriors. He was also a recovering alcoholic for 30 years, and he would appreciate your support of your loved ones who may be suffering that path.

