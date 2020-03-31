More residents test positive

Body

Murphy – Three more Cherokee County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to six residents and two non-residents.

On Thursday, the Cherokee County Health Department announced a case involving an individual who was exposed to the virus while on a cruise. Once developing symptoms, the individual notified the health department, and the department coordinated testing. The patient knew of their exposure for five days before contacting the health department, and had already self-quarantined.

The health department believes the individual had little to no opportunity to spread the virus in the community.

On Saturday, the health department announced the positive test of an individual who attended services at The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville, Ga., on March 8. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported on Wednesday that at least four other people who attended that church tested positive, and two others had died from complications from the virus.

This individual has been in isolation since being tested by their primary care provider, and the health department is tracing contacts of the person.

Another person was announced to have tested positive early Sunday afternoon, and was in isolation at Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital with acute respiratory illness. It was determined the individual’s exposure to the virus most likely originated from a visit to Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino. The health department was working with Erlanger, the casino and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority to determine the source and possible contacts of the individual. The casino has been closed since 6 a.m. March 18.

Five other cases in the county were announced by the health department last week. The initial patient was a New York resident who infected three household contacts and at least one other person through contact at a contra dance at John C. Campbell Folk School on March 10.