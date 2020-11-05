5,000 people honor veterans

Subhead
‘It couldn’t get any more perfect’
-
U.S. Air Force veteran Carol Kingsley poses with her son, John, in front of an AT-11 plane as Gary Carter takes their photo. Kingsley is a Korean War veteran who joined when the Air Force started to welcome women. Photo by Samantha Sinclair
Andrews – Western Carolina Regional Airport was filled with about 5,000 families and veterans Saturday for the second annual Welcome Home Tribute to Veterans event.
“It couldn’t get any more…
