Trio charged with drugs, weapons offenses

Body

Andrews – Three people were arrested earlier this month after authorities found alleged heroin, methamphetamine and guns while serving a warrant.

On Oct. 2, detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant on 43-year-old David Nathaniel Jones when they saw him and two other people sitting inside a vehicle parked on Battle Mobile Home Park Drive. Upon approaching the vehicle, authorities saw Jones in the rear passenger seat attempting to conceal something under his leg.

Officials say Jones refused to reveal the item in his hand and ignored commands to exit the vehicle. Detectives then forcibly removed Jones from the car, which led to a struggle. During the struggle, Jones tossed a baggie of alleged heroin onto the ground before a detective executed a leg sweep to subdue him.

When detectives searched Jones, they found cash and ammunition from a .38 special in his pocket. They also recovered the alleged heroin Jones tossed during the arrest.

When authorities searched the car, they found more alleged heroin as well as a purse containing alleged methamphetamine, several pills and a loaded .22 caliber pistol. Officials say the purse belonged to Donna Rosetta Mayberry, 57, of Robbinsville.

Detectives also found a loaded .38 special revolver under the vehicle’s driver seat, as well as additional heroin and meth that was kept in the change drawer near the steering wheel. Officials say Sharon Allman, 36, of Murphy, was in the driver’s seat when detectives approached the car.

Jones was taken to the hospital following the arrests to treat a laceration on his right eye that he suffered during the leg sweep. A detective also received medical treatment for pulled ribs sustained during the struggle.

Authorities seized more than 8 grams of heroin during the arrests. Allman, Mayberry and Jones were each charged with drug and weapons offenses.