Ring my bell

Cherokee County commissioners are contemplating whether to remove the interior sheet metal covering the clock tower louvers so the bell can be heard throughout town. The sheet metal was installed inside the clock tower several years ago, after some residents complained that the ringing was too loud. In addition to removing the louvers, county officials could also adjust the tension of the hammer to increase the bell’s loudness. An informal Cherokee Scout online poll over the last week found that 96 percent of respondents were in favor of letting the bell ring out again.