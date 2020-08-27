Locals go back to future in retro game shop

Local residents Dylan Winders (right) and Jonny Moore (left) have been collecting retro video games for years. They recently decided to open a retro game store dubbed Player 2 Gaming in Ranger. Photo by Noah Shatzer

Ranger – When Dylan Winders was laid off from his job at the start of the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he happened the opportunity to fulfill one of his childhood dreams – owning a retro…