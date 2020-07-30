Historic home

Body

The F.P. Cover House in Andrews is on the National Register of Historic Places. Franklin Pierce Cover purchased the land in May 1899, then started construction on the home as well as F.P. Cover & Sons Tannery, which was located where Heritage Park is today. Cover and his wife, Laura Jane, began living there in April 1900. Bill and Lynne Anderson bought the Cover House in 2005. They were born and raised in West Virginia, but immediately fell in love with the home and town. They both enjoy working outside and started planting the many gardens that surround the property. They have also turned the old barn into a wedding venue.