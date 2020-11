Subhead This is one in an occasional series of stories about Cherokee County educators going above and beyond the call of duty this school year.

Student teacher Dianna Peterson and second-grade teacher Sara Hickey visit remote learner Maci Dockery last week.

Murphy – Sara Hickey dressed up a football player and boarded the Parent Engagement Bus to visit Murphy Elementary School students who are remote learners on Oct. 21. She – along with student…