Healthcare worker tests positive

Murphy – A Cherokee County resident who is a healthcare worker in Georgia tested positive for COVID-19, the Cherokee County Health Department announced this afternoon. This case brings the county's total reported cases to 13. Six of those cases have recovered, one died, and two are counted as residents of another state.

The individual is isolated in their home, but was not told to isolate after being tested. The person's employer decided to test them for COVID-19, but did not inform the health department until the test returned positive, the health department said.

Although this individual is a healthcare worker, they did not have any contact with anyone known to be infected, the health department said. The health department is working to identify close contacts of this individual.

As of today, North Carolina reported 3,651 cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths. The state is not reporting recoveries, and does not take recoveries away from its total number of cases as it does with deaths.

