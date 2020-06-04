Graduating in style

Body

The coronavirus may keep people from getting together in large groups, but Cherokee County high schools still held special graduation ceremonies for seniors over the last week. At Andrews High School, seniors climb up the School House Hill steps to graduate Thursday. At Hiwassee Dam High School, when asked Saturday what she will miss, graduating senior Lana Hatcher replied, “I will definitely miss Mr. T’s classes the most.” At Murphy High School, a banner hanging across Hiawassee Avenue shows the town’s pride in their students Friday.

Photos by Sam Jokich